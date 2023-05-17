PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $3,276,475.25 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $3,276,475.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at $837,648,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $131.62. The company had a trading volume of 803,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,865. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PTC Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in PTC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,892,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,347,000 after purchasing an additional 471,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,151,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,360,000 after purchasing an additional 142,852 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after purchasing an additional 190,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

