PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.17

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.17 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 309178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 732 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $38,093.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,266,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

