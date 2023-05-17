Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BRT Apartments Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for BRT Apartments’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of BRT opened at $16.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $325.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at $62,355,281.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $33,194.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,413,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,523,136.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at $62,355,281.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,836. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

