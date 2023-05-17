Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BRT Apartments Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRT Apartments in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for BRT Apartments’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BRT Apartments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at $62,355,281.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $33,194.50. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,413,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,523,136.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,311,486 shares in the company, valued at $62,355,281.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 100,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,836. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
BRT Apartments Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.
About BRT Apartments
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.