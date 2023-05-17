Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issued By HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.76). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioXcel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.55) EPS.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $803.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $40,638.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.