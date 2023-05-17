Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Issued By Raymond James

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research note issued on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $832.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.12 million.

Stantec Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $58.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stantec by 11.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 361,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,804 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stantec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,751,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,450,000 after acquiring an additional 42,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

See Also

