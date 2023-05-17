Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc. Lifted by Zacks Research (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cenovus Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C($0.25). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of C$14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.73.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$21.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.96. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.90 and a twelve month high of C$31.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

