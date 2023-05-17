Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Cut by Analyst

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a negative net margin of 485.54%.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NGM opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

