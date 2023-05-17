Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $167.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

