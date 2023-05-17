Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Cut by Analyst

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AXIS Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.
AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE AXS opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
AXIS Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AXIS Capital
AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.
