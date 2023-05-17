Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,300 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,553.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $184,194.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 412,485 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,765 shares of company stock worth $1,182,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. TheStreet raised shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 305.57 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 45.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.