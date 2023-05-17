Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $310,000 in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWR opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 0.90. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $80.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $65.05.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $587,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO William Staples sold 23,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,657,396.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,589.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 8,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $587,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,388 shares of company stock valued at $29,308,911 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

