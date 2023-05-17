Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $334,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

