Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $384,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.