Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $484,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,296 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

