Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $508,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDCE opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,660,615 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

