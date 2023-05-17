Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $567,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 556,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

