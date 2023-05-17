Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of AerCap by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.32. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

