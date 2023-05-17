Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after buying an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Stock Down 5.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $167.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 22.63%. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.