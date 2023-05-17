Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $362,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

