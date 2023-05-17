Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $458,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

DTE opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.