Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

