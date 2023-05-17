Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Invests $506,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,041,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,453,000 after purchasing an additional 62,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.46. 98,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.39. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.