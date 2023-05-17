Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 91,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,133. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

