Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,955,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,908,000 after buying an additional 124,494 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133,220 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,367,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after acquiring an additional 45,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 82,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

