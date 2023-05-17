Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWM stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $174.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,902,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,987,135. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.