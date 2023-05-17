QUASA Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $176.57 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027209 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020844 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,674.45 or 1.00048816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00160029 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $366.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

