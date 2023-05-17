Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at Cormark

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 144.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 6.8 %

QUIS stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,916. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$173.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.42 and a 12 month high of C$0.81.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.