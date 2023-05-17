Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.93, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.48 million, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of -0.24.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

