Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RAIN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Rain Oncology stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Rain Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Rain Oncology will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

