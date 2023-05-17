RAMP One Day Volume Tops $378.39 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. RAMP has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $378.39 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

