Ready Capital Co. (RC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Ready Capital Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 127,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,128. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.38. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Featured Stories

