Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Magna International (MGA)

Magna International (NYSE: MGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/9/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $59.00.

5/8/2023 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/8/2023 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2023 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

5/8/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $54.00.

4/26/2023 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2023 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

4/17/2023 – Magna International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Magna International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/10/2023 – Magna International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Magna International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.29. 1,483,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,548,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,661,000 after buying an additional 451,684 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Magna International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181,344 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 969,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

