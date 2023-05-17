Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) recently:

5/17/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $70.00.

5/4/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/4/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $78.00.

5/4/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00.

5/4/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $86.00.

5/4/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $85.00.

5/1/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/26/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

4/6/2023 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE SMG traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.55%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

