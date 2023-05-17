Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 76,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,450,000 after acquiring an additional 94,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 3.6 %

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

