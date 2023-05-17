RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $189.26 and last traded at $191.67. 154,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 319,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average is $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

