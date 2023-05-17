RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $189.26 and last traded at $191.67. 154,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 319,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.
RenaissanceRe Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average is $196.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 0.43.
RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.99%.
Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe
In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.