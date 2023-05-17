Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 1.2%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 606 ($7.59) and last traded at GBX 606 ($7.59). Approximately 77,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 122,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.50).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.52) target price on shares of Renewi in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £486.32 million, a PE ratio of 624.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 608.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 610.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.73.

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

