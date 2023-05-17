Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $25,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 56,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services Price Performance

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.95. 307,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.