Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.07% of Republic Services worth $28,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 13,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,138,000 after buying an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 183,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,689,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,069,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.46. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

