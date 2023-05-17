Request (REQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $89.49 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0895 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $89.49 million and approximately $667,354.38 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00026640 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020312 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017894 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,383.26 or 0.99974876 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08935667 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $601,046.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

