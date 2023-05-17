Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDYA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.85. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,862,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $9,769,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,294,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,159,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $6,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,354,000 after purchasing an additional 418,227 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

