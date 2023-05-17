Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Walmart in a report released on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.06 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $149.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

