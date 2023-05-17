Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $15.52. 105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Resonac Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Resonac Company Profile

Resonac Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

