Reviewing Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 25.97% 11.52% 1.30% Middlefield Banc 23.92% 12.32% 1.28%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eagle Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 81.97%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $448.27 million 1.26 $140.93 million $4.04 4.56 Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.05 $15.67 million $2.56 9.08

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services. It also provides mortgage and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Middlefield, OH.

