Reviewing Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $16.68 billion 1.14 $149.22 million $0.71 115.57 Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.72 billion 0.46 -$194.40 million ($3.99) -5.75

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Entertainment. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Nation Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

69.9% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 4 7 0 2.64 Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $98.55, indicating a potential upside of 20.10%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.93%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment 1.90% 226.22% 2.03% Madison Square Garden Entertainment -7.20% -3.21% -1.12%

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues. The Sponsorship and Advertising segment manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs in addition to the sale of international, national, and local sponsorships and placement of advertising such as signage, promotional programs, rich media offerings, including advertising associated with live streaming and music-related content, and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and websites. The Ticketing segment is involved in the management of the global ticketing operations, including providing ticketing software and services to clients, and consumers with a marketplace, both online and mobile, for tickets and event information. The Ticketing segment also operates the firm’s primary ticketing website, www.ticketmaster.com. The company was founded in 1996 a

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

