RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH traded up $17.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,604. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $351.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,133,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

