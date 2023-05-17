RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $115,000 in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 597,970 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 207,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $673.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

