RIV Capital (TSE:RIV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.42 and last traded at C$1.50. 544,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 403,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

RIV Capital Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 117.80, a current ratio of 118.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

