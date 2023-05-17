ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.42 and last traded at $29.48. 5,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 14,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTEC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 196,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period.

About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

