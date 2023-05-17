Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $639.56 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,927.55 or 0.07219016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,955.60118746 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,397,531.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

