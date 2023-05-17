Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 163.92% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 42,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,508. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,210,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

RMTI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

